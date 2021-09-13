LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several hundred Heaven Hill union workers are off the job and on the picket lines.
Throughout the day on Monday, members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23-D blocked the entrances at multiple Heaven Hill locations. That includes the main distillery in Bardstown.
Angry union workers shouted at incoming trucks saying, "Turn around! Please!"
More than 400 Heaven Hill employees have been off the job for three days, as of Monday.
"Please support us; keep going," shouted one of the union workers to an incoming truck.
Last week, union members voted on the latest contract offer from the company.
"I voted no," said Bettye Jo Boone, Heaven Hill Distilleries, Maintenance worker. "96% of us voted this down. It is such an awful contract."
Union leaders say members rejected a five year contract offer in a 372 - 13 vote.
"It was a very strong vote," said Frankie Carrico, UFCW Local 23-D. "We got 96.1% no vote. So, I think we definitely are standing strong."
Carrico is a union rep and said the two main issues are wages and a nontraditional work schedule, which would include weekends.
"It's a family owned company, and I just want them to feel family oriented towards our family because we don't want to work every weekend," said Carrico. "They probably don't work every weekend."
After several months of negotiations between the company and union leadership, the current contract expired on Friday night and by Saturday morning, employees were on strike and imploring incoming delivery drivers to not cross the picket lines.
Boone said employees worked through the pandemic, expecting to be rewarded at the end of the last contract.
"We worked 7 days a week, around the clock and pumping it out like Niagara Falls in there. We made multi-millions," said Boone. "They promised us that they would make it good when the contract came; look what we got."
Right now, the two sides are still divided, but a company spokesperson released this statement: "Thursday evening, the membership of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23-D failed to ratify a new five-year contract with Heaven Hill. Since the company was founded, the support of our employees has been a source of pride and we have had productive conversations with the union for several months now regarding components of the contract. We will continue to collaborate with UFCW leadership toward passage of this top-of-class workforce package."
