Thursday brings the risk for strong to severe storms. While the *POTENTIAL* exists for severe weather it certainly doesn't appear widespread severe storms are likely in Kentuckiana. At this stage I would say we have the *POSSIBILITY*

Risk Zone

If we get severe weather in our viewing area tomorrow the time it would be most likely is between 5pm & midnight.

Fronts

The primary threat would be damaging straight-line wind gusts near 60mph in any severe storm that formed. A few tornado warnings are *POSSIBLE*

radar 1

The amount of instability that becomes available late Thursday will help determine how many severe storms fire up. The greatest amount of instability as of now is most likely to grow in southern Kentucky and the Tennessee Valley. This is a direct feeding mechanism for storms and very often creates the largest storms. Notice the future radar image below shows the worst of the storms in this higher instability region.

radar 2

By no means is this locked in as the exact way it will play out, but so far this is how it looks. As we often see in weather last minute changes occur quite often. I mention this because our Thursday storm system hasn't even fully formed yet.

Follow the weather team later today and tonight for the most up to date info on tomorrow's severe weather threat. -Jude-