INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB)-- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 19-month-old Kristian Juarez. He is missing from Indianapolis and was last seen Monday at 6 p.m.
Kristian is 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie and black and white camo pants.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Police believe Kristian could be in the company of Tishawn Blackwell.
Blackwell is 48-years-old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey shirt, and sandals.
She was driving a beige or tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous with a hole in the right tail light and tinted windows. The car may have a sticker on back that says "Courage." It has the Indiana plate # 284TES.
If you have any information on Kristian Juarez, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540, 317-327-6541 or 911.
