CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB)-- The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Charlestown, Indiana man, William A. Hicks. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Hicks is a 83-year-old male. He's described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has gray hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen Friday evening at 6 p.m. wearing a button-up dress shirt, white undershirt, and blue jeans.
He has a naked mermaid tattoo on his left forearm, an Indian head tattoo on his right forearm, and multiple other tattoos.
Police say Hicks is driving a red 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Indiana plate D167CE. The truck has a sticker of the word “Huckleberry” on the rear window.
If you have any information on William A. Hicks, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
