Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old southern Indiana woman.
Nancy Ann Wagner was last seen just around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus, Ind. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown shorts and driving a red 2001 four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Indiana plate "PB4263."
Indiana State Police said Wagner is in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at (812)-379-1689.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.