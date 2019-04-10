LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Jeffersontown High School students drove through a course in a golf cart Wednesday, they donned special goggles. Students got behind the wheel wearing goggles that create an impaired-like vision, which simulated being drunk or high.
It's part of a program that Jeffersontown school administration, along with police and fire, have put on every other year for the past decade.
"We let them see what it might be like to drive impaired and say, 'Maybe I might not need to do this,'" Jeffersontown Police Officer Brandon Gwynn said.
The exercise comes ahead of the high school's prom, where alcohol and drugs are often present before and after.
This program allows students to simulate what it would be like if they drove drunk or high and simulates the deadly consequences with a mock crash/funeral scheduled for Thursday.
"I think it helps you get in the mindset that that stuff is real, and it hurts people," Jeffersontown High School junior Erika Buchholz said. "It doesn't need to be done."
"It made me get a good lesson about not drinking and driving," added senior Markayla Washington. "Not just with prom coming up but if you go to a party or anything."
As students weaved through and often hit the obstacles, administration and first responders watched on in hopes that the exercise will resonate with students when faced with the decision to get behind the wheel after drinking or doing drugs.
"If I can get one kid to make the right choice, I've done my job," Gwynn said. "We as a community have done our job."
