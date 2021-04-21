Louisville native Breon Martin loves delivering stories across the Bluegrass State. He graduated from Western MST Magnet High School before graduating from Eastern Kentucky University where he studied Journalism. He is also a member Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. as well as the National Association of Black Journalists.
Before coming to WDRB, Breon covered some of the biggest breaking news in the nation from Louisiana’s deadly plane crashes and hurricanes and tornadoes from the ground, California wildfires and the U.S.-Mexico border immigration crisis, to many of New York’s high-profile legal sagas; you name it.
Breon has made a solemn promise to himself to make an impact in each community he serves, which has led him to receive many rare opportunities, that eventually brought him many accolades.
In his free time, he enjoys a great workout, spending time with friends and family, karaoke, anime, going to live concerts and international trips.
502-727-3310