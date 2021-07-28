Ever since she tried her hand at a cooking show in middle school, Christie has been interested in TV. What really got her hooked was getting the chance to tell your story.
Christie comes to the Bluegrass State from Champaign, Illinois, home of the Fighting Illini, where she spent four years anchoring the weekday morning show at WCIA. Before that, she spent her days in Madison, Wisconsin, anchoring weekend mornings, so she's used to the morning grind. She's ready to get your weekend mornings started on the right foot!
When she's not at work, Christie loves taking her dogs, Lola and Onyx, to the park for some exercise. She's a foodie and is always excited to try a new recipe or restaurant.
She's already received that Southern hospitality everyone has talked about and can't wait to get to know more of you. Reach out if you want to suggest some fun spots in the area, or if you have a story idea!
(502) 797-7107
