Conroy Delouche joined the WDRB News team in April 2022, and after eight years of telling stories throughout Kentucky, he's thrilled to continue his reporting career in Louisville.
Conroy is a New Orleans native who loves the Saints, and of course, Cajun food. The first time Conroy ever set foot in Kentucky was during a job interview following his graduation from the University of Missouri in 2009. He was struck by the beauty of the Mountains and the friendliness of the folks on every corner. Conroy reported for WYMT for two years, then went south to Knoxville to report and anchor at WVLT from 2011-2013.
After a three-year break from journalism to teach at his old high school in Houston, Conroy returned to Kentucky to report for LEX 18 based in Lexington. He covered central Kentucky for six years, and anchored weekend mornings and evenings. In addition, he hosted a politics-based show "State of the Commonwealth," and was part of a team which won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and an Emmy Award.
Conroy is excited to continue his journalism career in Louisville. He has covered stories in more than 75 of Kentucky's 120 counties and now has a goal to report in each one. He intends to start an Indiana county coverage map as well.
If you have a story idea for Conroy you can email him at cdelouche@wdrb.com.