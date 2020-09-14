Grace Hayba joined the WDRB team as a general assignment reporter in 2020. She is originally from a small town in Northern Virginia, but always wanted to move to Kentucky. She is a proud graduate of Penn State University and got her start as a reporter and producer at WEHT in Evansville, Indiana, where she learned more about reporting on both sides of the Ohio.
While in college, she was awarded a Broadcast Education Association award for her work as a student anchor with The Centre County Report, and had several internships that took her to newsrooms across the country, from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles.
Grace’s dreams of being a reporter go back to her childhood, when she had to give presentations on national news and trends to her fifth grade class. She also got the opportunity to read the morning announcements, which were broadcast live to all the school’s televisions. She says it was a combination of these experiences and the support of her fifth grade teacher that inspired her to pursue a career in journalism.
When not in the newsroom, Grace loves spending time with her five siblings and enjoying walks in the many parks of Louisville.
If you have a story idea, she’d love to hear from you! You can connect with her on Facebook at @GraceHaybaTV and on Twitter and Instagram at @gracehayba. You can also send her an email at ghayba@wdrb.com.