Griffin Gonzalez began his career as a sports freelancer with WDRB in early 2022 before moving to Louisville full-time by the summer. Before coming to WDRB, Griffin was a journalism student at Indiana University in The Media School. He studied broadcast journalism with a specialization in sports media.
Griffin's work in Bloomington covered various amounts of topics including men’s basketball, football, The Little 500 bike race, and served as the in-arena emcee for the women’s basketball team — but his favorite thing to do was interviewing the most elaborate tailgaters in the Big Ten.
Griffin has always been a Hoosier at heart. Born and raised in northern Indianapolis, his favorite sports memories center around growing up attending games at Memorial Stadium and the legendary Assembly Hall. So when it came to picking a school, Griffin chose to stay close to home.
Even when he isn't covering sports, you can usually find Griffin tuned into ESPN waiting for the next game to start. He loves the Colts, Pacers and — depending on the year — Red Sox/Cubs.
In his time away from the station, he loves spending time with his Golden Retriever, cooking new foods or taking in the latest blockbuster.
You can contact Griffin by emailing him at ggonzalez@wdrb.com or on Twitter and Instagram @grifgonzo.