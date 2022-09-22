Louisville native Jailen Leavell joined the WDRB team as a reporter in 2022. Before returning home, Jailen spent one year in the deep South as a reporter in Central Mississippi. While there, he jump-started his professional career with coverage of Hurricane Ida, the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade and the drinking water crisis that crippled the community.
Telling stories that matter has always been a strong passion for Jailen. His experience in media began at Pleasure Ridge Park High School when he won an Ohio Valley student Emmy award. He then attended Tennessee State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism. Prior to working professionally, he interned with The Today show, Def Jam Recordings, and The Artist Management Group.
In his free time, Jailen loves attending live shows, participating in arts and culture events, watching documentaries, and spending time with friends and family.
He is excited to be back home and report at the station that inspired him to become a journalist. Feel free to share story ideas with Jailen by emailing Jleavell@wdrb.com. You can also keep up with him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.