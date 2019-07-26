A Southern Indiana native, Bailey is a proud graduate of Silver Creek High School. Following graduation, she went on to play DII golf at Kentucky Wesleyan College while earning her Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts with an emphasis in Public Relations and Advertising.
Bailey is no stranger to the WDRB Media family. From 2015 to the beginning of 2018, Bailey worked as both an Account Manager and Account Executive on the sales team before discovering her true passion for digital media and advertising. While in Columbus, IN at AIM Media, Bailey worked as their Digital Sales Manager specializing in sales and managing digital campaigns. After realizing there is just no place like home, Bailey decided to return to Louisville to utilize her refined digital skills.
In her free time, Bailey enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing with her dog Louie, and watching basketball. Go Cards!
You can contact Bailey at 502-585-0863 or by email at bwilson@bci.media.