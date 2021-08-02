A native of Radcliff Kentucky, Erica moved to Louisville in 2016 to finish school. She graduated from the University of Louisville in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. She comes to WDRB with a sales and account management background. From selling furniture at La-Z-Boy to managing accounts for American Heritage Textiles, she was excited for the amazing opportunity to learn more about Digital Media and enter a new career path.
Erica is the newest member of the WDRB digital team, joining in April of 2021. In her free time, she enjoys working on her art, spending time with her family and playing with her cat, Winnie.
You can contact Erica at 502-585-0844 or by email at ebehrend@bci.media.