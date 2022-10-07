Jen grew up in Oldham County where she graduated from South Oldham High School in 2005. After changing gears from real estate to marketing, she decided to finish her bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Media Studies and will be graduating from Arizona State University Online in December of 2022.
She decided to start her career in digital marketing with BCI Media and became an Ad Operations Specialist in September of 2022.
In her free time, she enjoys roller skating, kayaking, taking walks with her dog and enjoying a good book.