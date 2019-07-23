Shahara, a native of Glasgow, Kentucky graduated in 2000 from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and a double minor in Marketing and Dance/Theatre. Shortly after graduation, she relocated to sunny South Florida where she began her broadcast media career in radio with Clear Channel Communications.
Due to hard work, creativity and an intense passion for herself and her clients to succeed, Shahara was quickly promoted to Senior Regional Account Executive. She has worked with clients and advertising agencies from all over the United States to implement radio marketing campaigns in the South Florida area. From major sports teams such as the Miami Dolphins to local business owners, Shahara has experience with diverse industries, helping businesses meet their marketing goals.
In May of 2008, Shahara and her husband, Blake, welcomed their baby girl, Luca Versailles, into their lives. Both being natives of Kentucky, they felt it was very important for their daughter to grow up around family and made the decision to move back to their "Old Kentucky Home." They are thrilled to be living in Louisville.
After eight-and-a-half years in broadcast media sales in West Palm Beach, Florida, Shahara is very happy to join the WDRB/WMYO family and help the businesses in our viewing area be the best they can be. Shahara believes in treating her clients the way she likes to be treated -- with great responsibility, respect and trust.
Shahara has a great love for the arts, especially the theatre arts. She danced professionally with a modern dance company in South Florida, appeared in regional musicals, taught numerous dance classes and has taken company classes from some of the top dancers in the industry from Broadway to music videos. She has traveled from London to Los Angles to study, hold auditions and perform. She has also produced stage shows, choreographed numerous pieces and designed and managed large photo shoots in West Palm Beach and Miami.
You can reach Shahara at (502) 585-0731 or email her at sross@wdrb.com.