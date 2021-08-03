Yenifer graduated from the University of Louisville in 2013 with a Bachelor Degree in Communications. After graduation, she moved to South Florida to start her career in media sales working for the Advertising Division of Comcast Cable. She worked as both an Account Executive and Campaign Manager, servicing and maintaining local and regional businesses' TV and digital advertising campaigns.
Yenifer joined BCI Media in the spring of 2020 as a Digital Campaign Specialist. She enjoys the everchanging digital marketing space as it inspires her to evolve, be strategic, and be creative.
In her free time, Yenifer loves spending time with family and friends, trying new local cuisine, or just being outdoors in nature. She also loves to read a good psychology book, practice yoga, and running.
You can reach Yenifer by phone at 502-585-0750 or by email at yochoa@bci.media