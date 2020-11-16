CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting some relief thanks to a grant awarded to the city of Charlestown.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said the $250,000 grant came from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) several months ago to help small businesses.
The award is given in two phases. Hodges said 11 viable applicants applied for the grant money in phase one, most of which requested the maximum amount of $10,000 each.
Hodges said she believes all 11 businesses received the amount they asked for.
“It means a huge deal for the community, for the businesses here," she said. "I know in the first round, some people, this is the difference in being able to keep the doors open at all and having to shut down."
She said there was much more interest in the second round, and 23 viable applicants applied for funds.
Hodges said the subcommittee recommended that each of these 23 applicants get some amount of the funds. However, the final decision was up to the Charlestown Redevelopment Commission.
The commission met virtually Monday night, and Hodges said the commission voted unanimously to approve the recommendations by the subcommittee. This means between the two phases, the city has been able to help support 34 businesses hurting from this pandemic.
"It really is a huge benefit for our community," she said.
Hodges said businesses like pet groomers, hair stylists, salons, auto repair shops and restaurants applied for the funds.
She said there was criteria to determine how much each business has suffered because of the pandemic, which will in turn impact their award amount.
"Some of the businesses might have had an easier time adapting to virtual than others," she said.
With the approval from the commission, Hodges said this grant money will allow more than 100 people to keep their jobs and get paid during these difficult times.
She said the city is doing its part, and she's urging the community to support these local businesses in order to keep them in Charlestown.
This story may be updated as we learn more about individual businesses receiving the funds.
