LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Limiting the number of people at the Kentucky Oaks and Derby is already impacting some Kentuckiana businesses.
For years, it has been a sure bet; now Derby week is looking more like a huge loss for a lot of retailers.
According to an official from Churchill Downs, 360,237 people walked through the gates at the track during Derby week of 2019.
Historically, Derby week excitement has produced a winning ticket for a lot of local businesses. As for this year? To put it in horse racing terms, it may be scratched.
"I started preparing at the end of last Derby season," said Carol Hampton, Owner, Pix Shoe Store.
Pix Shoes on South Preston, is known for more than its fancy footwear.
"It just grows, grows and grows," explained Hampton. "The Derby Business and it's phenomenal, like I said, it makes our year."
A month before Derby week, the store is usually full of fancy hats, ties and customers looking for the right combination. That's why Hampton pre-orders most of the inventory.
"End of February, first of March, we started putting everything out. The store was packed and loaded," said Hampton. "It looked more like a hat store than a shoe store."
From shoes, to hats and fascinators, moving inventory has never been a problem.
Hampton said, "And then COVID hit and that shut everything down."
In fact, Hampton said COVID-19 and the ongoing civil unrest have hurt business. "When they decided to postpone it, that gave you a light at the end of the tunnel," said Hampton.
And she thought the upcoming Derby -- even in September -- would help improve business, down the stretch.
"We had felt that September somehow, we could work it -- house parties, whatever. There's no interest, whatsoever, in Derby," said Hampton. "I've not had anyone call and say, 'what's your selection look like.' "
"I think everyone around the world is dealing with obviously a unique circumstance," said Kevin Flanery, President, Churchill Downs Racetrack.
Wednesday morning, Flanery shared the news with the media and the public.
"We're like every other business, every other group of people around the country," said Flanery. "It's frustrating at times."
No more than 23,000 people will be allowed to attend the Derby and those spots will be limited to people who have reserved seats.
Flanery said, "We've eliminated general admission."
And now, a lot of retailers are stuck with Derby inventory no one wants. That includes Pix Shoes and hundreds of Derby hats.
"This is just a fraction of what I have, I have a warehouse full of hats."
Meanwhile, Hampton may not be moving many Derby hats off the shelves, but she is selling a lot of masks.
"I wish it was shoes," said Hampton.
