A snow squall smacked New York City on December 18th prompting a new type of warning from the National Weather Service. Think of this as winter's version of a strong thunderstorm that we typically see during the summer. Gusty winds, low visibilities and blinding snow can make travel very dangerous for a short period of time. Time-lapse video from the Top of the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Plaza showcases a stunning view of this event...
Snow storm came in while I was filming a time lapse at the top of the rock. #NYC #SQUALL pic.twitter.com/VhuYW1aTZE— One more tweeter (@TweeterMore) December 18, 2019
WHAT: This is a new warning issued by the National Weather Service. It is a polygon warning, generally 30-60 minutes in duration, that is issued similar to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.
WHY: A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds. Sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways can lead to high speed accidents with large pileups that result in injuries and fatalities. This new warning aims to bring better situational awareness to drivers and mitigate impacts related to these squalls.