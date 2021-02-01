February is off to a wintry start with accumulating snow on the ground through the day. The National Weather Service office in Louisville reports that 0.7" of snow were measured at the Louisville airport. In the images below from the NWS you can see how much snow fell in other locations around our area:
This brings out snowfall total for the season to 7" in Louisville. 12.5" is average for the entire season, and we are about half an inch above average for this point in the season.
In general our area saw between half an inch and two inches of snow Monday. Monday morning that snow caused some slick spots, especially on back roads that don't get treated as often.
That concern extends to Monday night and Tuesday morning, too. Heavy snow won't be falling and making roads worse like what happened Monday morning, but temperatures will be dropping from freezing down into the middle and upper 20s. Any moisture still on roads that is left untreated at that point is likely to freeze, which could make back roads like your neighborhood streets slick again Tuesday morning.