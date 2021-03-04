LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some JCPS students return to the classrooms on March 17.
With less than two weeks to go, parents of elementary students still have questions.
"I'm really concerned about how much time my kids might have to spend on the school bus," said Michael Becker, JCPS Parent.
Becker and his wife Jillion have three children in elementary school and admit, NTI has been a challenge.
Michael explained, "It's not easy to try to keep three kids in class at the same time or otherwise."
But despite their problems with NTI, the Beckers have mixed feelings about returning to in-person learning.
"We're grateful that they will be going back to school, but we're kind of nervous about it because I know we still have fairly high community spread," said Jillion.
This week, employees at elementary schools across the city are preparing for students to return.
"In here, we are making sure that we have our transportation bins that are ready to go," said Carla Kolodey, Byck Elementary School, Principal. "This is an example of what a classroom will look like."
On Thursday, Kolodey gave us a tour of her school. It is spotless, the desks are six feet apart and the signs are posted, but is that enough for elementary students, who will be excited to see their friends?
Kolodey said, "We have already created lesson plans for our teachers to go ahead and talk to students about, how do we show that we care about somebody, how do we stay six feet apart."
Meanwhile, safety is not the only concern for the Beckers and other parents. Many of them are still waiting on schedules and bus route information.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio addressed some of those concerns on Thursday. "We're finishing up all of the scheduling for our students in elementary school. Obviously middle and high will be in the next couple of weeks and then the bus routes will be there shortly," explained Dr. Pollio.
JCPS officials hope to have that bus route information to parents sometime next week. The district is also looking for bus drivers.
