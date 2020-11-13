LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in Indiana is causing new restrictions.
Local business owners have concerns about the impact on their bottom line and city leaders have concerns about enforcement.
"Every year at this time, when college football kicks off, it's our best time of the year," said Phillip Caldwell, Hoopsters Sports Bar & Grill, owner.
Caldwell had been looking forward to the next several months, but now he has some concerns. "These new restrictions are really going to put a damper on how many people we can have in here watching ball games."
"Unfortunately, too many of us...and around the country, have let our guards down," said Governor Eric Holcomb, (R) Indiana.
This week, Governor Holcomb shared some of his concerns and frustrations, after weeks of soaring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Gov. Holcomb said, "The number of hospitalized COVID patients is at an all-time high."
As a result, Governor Holcomb said the state will transition from stage 5 reopening to restrictions. That includes limiting the number of people who can gather.
"So, beginning this weekend, there will be no more stage 5," explained Governor Holcomb.
The governor signed an executive order, which includes restrictions for Indiana counties in orange and red on the state's color coded-map.
"This whole thing, the last six months has been a rollercoaster," said Mayor Mike Moore, (R) Jeffersonville. "I was a little disappointed to hear, but I can say that I was surprised."
Mayor Moore understands the frustration and fatigue but cautions people about letting their guard down.
"I would just advocate, along with the governor, please wear a mask, please take all of the precautions that you can, but by no means do I think that everybody needs to stay inside their house."
Below, is a guide to the state's color-codes:
Blue: The county has low community spread.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 250 people.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 250 people will be in attendance, must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.
Yellow: The county has moderate community spread.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 100 people.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 100 people will be in attendance, must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.
Orange: The county’s community spread is approaching high levels. These requirements are in effect when a county reaches the Orange metric and remain until a county moves to Yellow or Blue for two straight weeks.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 50 people.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 50 people will be in attendance, must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. College and professional sports are included. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.
Red: The county has very high positivity and community spread. When a county is in the Red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to Orange or lower for two weeks.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 25 people.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 25 people will be in attendance, must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. College and professional sports are included. This requirement is effective Nov. 22.
Regardless of a county’s color code, face coverings are required for all Hoosiers. Businesses of all types are required to place clearly visible signs at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required.
All customers in restaurants and bars are required to be seated. Tables, counters, or other seating arrangements must be spaced six feet apart.
"I think it's important that everyone know what they should be doing, I think it's important that we remind people," said Mayor Moore.
But Mayor Moore has concerns about the restrictions.
He said, "Anytime you see something come down from the state or your local government, number one question I have is...okay, that sounds like a good idea, but how are you going to enforce it? You know, Jeffersonville is a city of 50,000 people. This is not something the Jeffersonville Police Department are going to be tasked with."
Meanwhile, Phillip Caldwell just hopes the restrictions don't last too long.
"I think if everybody does what they're supposed to do, we can get this behind us," said Caldwell.
The new restrictions take effect on Sunday.
