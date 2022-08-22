SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A program aimed at reducing disease among drug users might be revived in a southern Indiana community.
There are resources available to those battling addiction in Scott County, however there is currently no needle exchange program.
When the HIV outbreak hit Austin, Indiana, in 2015, Kelly Hans, a user at the time, felt alone.
"And wondering am I going to make it on the other side of this? Am I gonna live?" Hans said.
She's now leading a nonprofit and dedicates her days to making sure that if a neighbor is struggling, she can be there.
"Be that shoulder to cry on, laugh with, celebrate successes with," she said.
A county-wide syringe exchange program is credited with slowing the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C. Last year, Scott County commissioners voted to end the program.
In the months since the needle exchange program was shut down, Hans said the number of people seeking an HIV test has dramatically decreased.
"Usually we test anywhere from 800 to 1,200 in a year. And we've only tested 98 people so far this year," Hans said.
She worries those diseases could spread again, which is why she's finding other tools in the drug addiction fight.
Her building on Highway 31 contains a harm reduction room. There are tools inside to help drug users be more safe, such as fentanyl test strips, bleach to clean needles, cotton swabs, naloxone and sharps containers.
However, her organization, called Thrive, is not allowed to hold a clean needle exchange.
Since the county program is closed, she's looking to the Austin and Scottsburg City Councils for help.
Last year, the city of Austin voted to restore the program. However, there are still no exchange locations.
In Scottsburg, the process is just beginning. Two weeks ago, Hans presented her case to the council for a program.
On Monday night, a councilmember asked Hans why she believes a needle exchange location is needed in both Austin and Scottsburg.
"So in Austin, when we've had discussions, they only want us to serve Austin residents. So then that means that Scottsburg or Scott County, couldn't come there," Hans told the council.
After a brief exchange, Councilmember Rick Manns said the leaders would table the discussion for now.
The needle exchange program's return is still on hold, but Hans will keep fighting for her community.
