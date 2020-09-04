LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Finnick the Fierce is out of Kentucky Derby 146. That drops the field to sixteen after King Guillermo also scratched Thursday.
Finnick the Fierce is a one-eyed horse born with a congenital cataract in his right eye.
"Ever since day one we have been watching this horse and I know that he travels a bit funny because of his eye. Maybe he is compensating," veterinarian Dr. Arnaldo Monge, who co-owns the gelding with trainer Rey Hernandez told the Blood Horse. "I didn't notice anything, but it is always the right front. That's the same side as his eye and it's always been that way.
"Rey rides the horse and said, 'This horse is fine' and that he didn't feel anything. But ever since he arrived, the vets have been keeping an eye on the horse and I've been telling Rey, 'Well, they're concerned about this.' There might be a legitimate reason why, but a regular vet doesn't seem to think so. I know horse racing is under scrutiny all the time so I understand not trying to risk that publicity."
The inside stall and the outside three stalls in the starting gate will now remain open for the field of 16 starters. Program numbers remain the same.
