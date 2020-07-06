LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 2020 IRONMAN Louisville triathlon event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the event. Organizers also announced that the event won't return in 2021.
There is hope that some sort of IRONMAN event will return as officials are looking at possible locations for either a full and/or half IRONMAN in the future.
Anyone registered for the race that was scheduled for Oct. 11 will receive an email with more information.
According to IRONMAN's website, 2,366 people finished the 2019 race which was shortened due to toxins in the Ohio River. The swim was canceled and racers only completed the bike and run disciplines. In 2018, 2,795 people finished the race which consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, followed by a marathon.
