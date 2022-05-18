LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were injured after the Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident on Wednesday, according to a statement from Murray State Athletics.
The team was traveling to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. According to Murray State, the three people transported to the hospital suffered non-life threatening injuries.
From Murray State AthleticsThe Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed.— Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) May 19, 2022
It's unknown if the people injured were players or coaches on the team.
No other players or staff were harmed.
Murray State secured the NCAA Tournament bid on May 14 after defeating Belmont in the OVC Softball Championship game.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.