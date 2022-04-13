LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky School for the Blind hosted the 44th annual Bill Roby Games track meet Wednesday featuring a variety of races, long jump, softball throw and shot put events.
Sixty-eight students competed from the Kentucky School for the Blind, Tennessee School for the Blind and Jefferson County Public Schools.
"Today is a very special day," said Connie Hall, a teacher at Kentucky School for the Blind. "We see the light at the end of the tunnel after COVID.
"The kids are excited because they're getting to do things with their friends from the various games before. Kids are ready. They don't care if there's a little bit of sprinkle or not. They're ready to run, jump and throw."
The games are named in honor of former Clifton businessman Bill Roby, who was an original sponsor of the event.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.