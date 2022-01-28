LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pierce Clarkson, a four-star quarterback in the class of 2023, committed to the University of Louisville football team Friday in unique fashion.
Clarkson's father, Steve, paid to place 13 billboard around the city to announce his son's decision, according to a story from ESPN.
This is home. Committed. pic.twitter.com/Je8i3nykC4— Pierce Clarkson (@_pierceclarkson) January 28, 2022
"The opportunity there is something that's one of a kind," Clarkson told ESPN. "I felt like it's the best place for me and my future."
The billboard could be seen across the city during Friday morning rush hour, including along Interstate 64 at Lynn Family Stadium and on Interstate 65 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Steve Clarkson is a well-known quarterback tutor who's worked with Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Leinart, Teddy Bridgewater, Nick Foles and many others. Pierce, ESPN wrote Friday, grew up admiring Lamar Jackson.
"Looking at Lamar Jackson and what he did with his career there, he did something special," he said. "I want to go on in my college career and do something special like he did, but in my own way."
Clarkson, a junior at St. John Bosco High School in suburban Los Angeles, California, is rated as the 10th-best quarterback in his class in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also received offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, N.C. State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Florida State and others, per 247Sports.
He's the first four-star quarterback to commit to Scott Satterfield in his time at Louisville, per 247Sports, and the program's first such commit since Jawon Pass in 2016.
Clarkson plans to enroll at UofL early in January 2023. He's likely sit his freshman year behind Malik Cunningham, who enters his redshirt senior season coming off a massive statistical season of 968 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, both of which led all FBS quarterbacks. He completed 62% of his passes in the 2021 regular season for 2,734 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions.
