LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball and head coach Kenny Payne landed their second recruit of the 2023 class.
Four-star small forward Curtis Williams Jr. committed to the Cardinals on Monday afternoon. According to 247Sports, Williams Jr. is the top-ranked played in Michigan and the No. 69 player overall in the recruiting class. He's 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 205 pounds.
Williams Jr. chose Louisville over Alabama, Xavier, Providence and Florida State. He took an official visit to U of L on Sept. 16 after the Cardinals offered him on July 11.
He joins four-star small forward Kaleb Glenn in the 2023 class, who originally committed in 2021 when Chris Mack was the head coach.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.