5 former Cards, Hoosiers chasing World Series ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are more extravagant additions to the jewelry collection of the thoroughly modern man than a second World Series ring. But nothing at Cartier compares to a World Series ring.
This is where we stand after one day of the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs:
Three players with local college baseball ties are chasing their second World Series ring, while two others are in pursuit of their first bling.
Louisville’s Will Smith (Dodgers’ catcher) and Adam Duvall (Braves’ outfielder) are trying to double their ring inventory, as is former Indiana star Kyle Schwarber (Red Sox DH, outfielder, first baseman).
If those three teams fail to earn a parade, the Cardinals and Hoosiers have one other player to follow: U of L outfielder Adam Engel (White Sox) and IU outfielder Alex Dickerson (Giants).
A record 11 former U of L players performed in the big leagues this season. The list also included Kyle Funkhouser (Tigers); Zack Burdi (White Sox, Orioles); Corey Ray (Brewers); Drew Ellis (Diamondbacks); Josh Rogers (Nationals); Reid Detmers (Angels); Nick Solak (Rangers) and Chad Green, whose season ended with the Yankees on Tuesday night in Boston.
For the record, I checked the rosters for Kentucky players, too. Although the Wildcats have players on the 40-man rosters of the Dodgers, Brewers and Giants, none of the three are currently active for the postseason.
Where to begin?
Considering the Dodgers and Cardinals will play a one-game wildcard elimination game Wednesday night in Los Angeles, it’s best to begin with that game.
*Will Smith, who will catch Max Scherzer and hit fifth for the Dodgers against the Cardinals, celebrated his best big-league season.
Will Leitch of MLB.com ranked the top-50 players in the postseason. Smith earned his spot at No. 33. Leitch asked the question that has been percolating for several weeks:
Has Smith become the best catcher in baseball?
He tied for the National League lead in sacrifice flies and finished second in being hit by a pitch (18 times), but those are not the categories that define his value.
Smith led NL catchers in home runs (24), runs batted in (69) and walks (55, tied with Buster Posey of the Giants). He was second to Posey, a former MVP, in runs scored.
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup Mookie Betts, RFCorey Seager, SSTrea Turner, 2BJustin Turner, 3BWill Smith, CAJ Pollock, LFMatt Beaty, 1BCody Bellinger, CFMax Scherzer, P— Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) October 6, 2021
If new-age stats are your preferred way of evaluating players, Smith ranked second (again to Posey) in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) Value among NL catchers. According to Fangraphs, Smith was worth 4.6 wins more than a league average player to the Dodgers this season as they try to repeat as World Series champions.
*Adam Duvall won a World Series ring as a reserve outfielder with the San Francisco Giants in 2014. The Braves fetched Duvall from Miami to save their season at the trading deadline, and he delivered.
It was Duvall, not Bryce Harper, Juan Soto or Manny Machado, who led the National League in runs batted in this season with 113, six more than runner up Austin Riley, another Brave.
Know this about Duvall: The Braves were 51-53, in third place behind the Mets and Phillies, when he arrived from the Marlins. They went 37-20 after Duvall joined the squad, winning the NL East. They’ll open play in the division series against Milwaukee on Friday.
*Adam Engel, the former Cards’ outfielder, performed well in his first postseason experience last year, with a single, double and home run as the White Sox lost to Oakland in the opening round.
Engel battled leg and shoulder injuries this season, which limited him to 39 games. He set a career high with seven home runs, while also stealing seven bases.
Engel is likely to play right field if the Astros start a left-handed pitcher in the best-of-five AL series, which will begin Thursday in Houston. Engel is certain to be used as a late-inning defensive replacement.
*Kyle Schwarber will never pay for another meal in downtown Chicago because of his role in helping the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title. He reminded America of his thunderous left-handed stroke with a home run in the Red Sox victory over the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game Tuesday.
2015: Kyle Schwarber hits a home run in the 3rd inning of the Wild Card Game off of Gerrit Cole to give his team a 3-0 lead2021: Kyle Schwarber hits a home run in the 3rd inning of the Wild Card Game off of Gerrit Cole to give his team a 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/Md1Lz9aojJ— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 6, 2021
Now it’s on to the AL Division series for Schwarber and the Red Sox as they face the favored Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in Florida.
Schwarber, 28, left the Cubs for the Washington Nationals after last season. The Nats sent him to Boston at the trade deadline. With 153 career home runs, including 32 this season, Schwarber trails only former Red Ted Kluszewski as the all-time home run king among former Indiana University players.
*Like Schwarber, Dickerson played at Indiana. But he needed seven seasons before he made the big leagues in 2015. An outfielder, Dickerson has split his career between the Padres and Giants.
Dickerson, 31, drove in a career-best 38 runs this season for the Giants, who won more games than any MLB team. Dickerson was one of 10 San Francisco players to hit a dozen or more home runs. (He had 13.)
