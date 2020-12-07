LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) are looking to wrap up a magical 2020 season with a win over Purdue in Bloomington Saturday. The Hoosiers are a 9.5-point favorite in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.
"My dad is not a big fan of Purdue and neither am I. It is a great rivalry game and we are looking forward to this week. We are going to have a great week of practice," said quarterback Jack Tuttle, who was under center for Indiana's upset victory at Wisconsin last Saturday.
"I think that it is always good to have that first start under your belt. That first experience and to go through that process, and I thought he did a tremendous job of handling those responsibilities in that position, and just kind of what that looks like in game week. Now he gets a chance to go do it again," said Indiana head coach Tom Allen. "I think you get the chance to do it a second time you feel more comfortable, and you feel better about things and I thought that he showed tremendous toughness in that game.
"Part of playing quarterback in the Big Ten is that you are going to have to be tough. It is just required, non-negotiable, and he was great," said Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. "He did a good job of that. He hung in there, took some shots, made some good throws and did enough to help us win on the road. He did a nice job."
The Boilermakers (2-4) are limping into the rivalry game after losing their last four games.
Purdue does, however, bring a powerful passing attack, led by sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer, who is tied for fifth in the Big Ten in touchdown passes. Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm wants to see the run game do some work in the season finale.
"If you just take a bunch of shots down the field and don't hit them, then the ball's going back to the other team," Brohm said. He says receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell have been big in the passing game, but it's time to be balanced. "The more balance we have, the more we are able to distribute to other guys, the better we'll be."
Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.