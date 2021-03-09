LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They were two of the craziest days — not of my career — but of my lifetime.
I spent March 11-12 with my colleague, Rick Bozich, covering the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Our plan was to hit the road early on the morning of the 11th with a planned stop at Rupp Arena to cover the KHSAA Sweet 16.
We didn't even get to Lexington before the world started changing.
Conference tournaments started making plans to proceed without fans. That ended up being the case in Greensboro. When we arrived at the coliseum, the story was no longer about basketball. Soon, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the NBA suspended its season.
Rick and I ended up asking Syracuse players questions about playing in an empty stadium as opposed to questions about facing Louisville the next day. It was a game that never happened.
On March 12, everything stopped: the ACC Tournament, the Big Ten Tournament, the SEC Tournament and eventually the NCAA Tournament. It was impossible to keep up.
Louisville is back in Greensboro this week for the 2021 ACC Tournament. It's hard to believe it's been a year since everything changed. The 2020 conference tournaments were the first major signs of what ended up being a year long disruption to every day life. Perhaps the 2021 tournaments are a symbol of the first major steps out of a global pandemic.
I asked Rick, Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra and others to join me in taking a look back at March 11-12, 2020. Click on the video box to get an inside look at what the Cardinals and other ACC teams experienced during two unforgettable days in Greensboro.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.