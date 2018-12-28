LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the year winds down, it's always interesting to look back. In terms of the Louisville sports scene, it has been a busy, sometimes wild, 365 days.
It wasn't easy, but we came up with a list of the Top-10 stories from the year that was. Some are sad, some are controversial, and others are quite exciting.
We will be revealing the list here and on the air in to the New Year.
No. 10: The sudden passing of John Asher.
No. 9: Louisville City FC's run to a second straight USL Cup.
No. 8: UK football's historic season.