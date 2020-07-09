LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that it will delay the start of the fall season for Olympic sports.
The league now will not open conference and non-conference competition for those sports until at least Sept. 1. Sports included are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games.
U of L said six exhibition games and seven regular season games across its sports will be affected.
The decision, which came in a unanimous vote of the ACC board of directors, does not affect football, which is set to begin for Louisville in a Sept. 2 home game against North Carolina State.
The move does not affect preseason practices or other return protocols at schools.
The league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes.
