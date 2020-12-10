LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team, which paused all team activities after a positive COVID-19 test on Dec. 3, has been cleared to resume workouts, the school said in a release on Thursday.
The Cardinals will be back in individual and small-group sessions on Thursday and Friday, and will practice again as a team on Saturday.
They were forced to cancel a game against UNC-Greensboro, their final game of the Wade Houston Classic, and missed a Dec. 9 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup at Wisconsin, a game that the schools are working to reschedule.
Louisville's next scheduled game is against N.C. State on Saturday, Dec. 16, though the Wolfpack program on Wednesday announced its own pause in team activities after two members of the program tested positive for COVID.
N.C. State has canceled a game set for Dec. 12, but has not announced the status of any subsequent games.
Louisville coach Chris Mack will talk with reporters on Friday at 1:30.
Since heading to the sidelines, Louisville (4-0) has entered the Top 25, ranking No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches' poll.
