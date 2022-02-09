LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will have to wait at least another week to end the program’s longest losing streak in more than three decades.
The Notre Dame team that started the Cardinals on their current slide extended Louisville’s misery to six consecutive losses with a 63-57 victory Wednesday night at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
This one stung. The Cards rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the second half to lead, 55-54. But Notre Dame scored eight straight points as Louisville missed its next seven shots over more than 5 1/2 minutes. The Cards made only one of their last nine field goal attempts.
Jae’Lyn Withers played one of his most complete games, tying his career best with 20 points. El Ellis scored 13 and Dre Davis had 10.
It is the first time Louisville has lost six straight games since Jan. 12, 1991. The Cards have not lost seven consecutive games since February 1941.
The win pushed Notre Dame (17-7, 10-3) into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a half-game ahead of Duke. Louisville sits at 11-13 and 5-9 in the ACC.
The Cards jumped ahead, 5-0, but Notre Dame responded quickly, outscoring U of L 22-9 while forcing U of L interim coach Mike Pegues to call timeout.
Although Notre Dame was without its leading rebounder, forward Nate Laszewski, the Cardinals opened the game obsessed with shooting three-point shots. Eighteen of Louisville’s first 30 shots were from distance — and the Cards made only three, only 16.7%.
In his first game back after a two-game suspension, senior Malik Williams played off the bench. He was the team’s fifth substitute, entering the game after 10 and a half minutes.
Williams shot an air ball from the three-point line on his first field goal attempt — and then shot another about two minutes later. Williams also drew criticism from ESPNU TV analyst Jordan Cornette for a half-hearted defensive effort as Williams watched Notre Dame freshman Jordan Cornette drive past him on the baseline for an uncontested layup.
Williams exited after six scoreless minutes and did not play in the second half.
In the second half, JJ Traynor played for the first time since December — and made a three-pointer on his first field goal attempt.
Louisville has six regular-season games remaining before the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament begins at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 8.
The Cards will welcome Miami (Florida) to the KFC Yum! Center next Wednesday.
