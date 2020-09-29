LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield said junior quarterback Malik Cunningham has returned to practice after some scary moments at the end of Saturday’s loss to Pitt.
Cunningham appeared to have his head slammed to the turf at the end of Louisville’s 23-20 loss at Pittsburgh. Trainers were cautious with him, going through the head injury protocol of putting him onto a board and having him taken out of Heinz Field on a cart.
Cunningham gave a thumbs up sign to the kneeling players on the field then was taken to a local hospital, where he was evaluated and allowed to return to Louisville on the team flight.
“Everything was precautionary,” Satterfield said. “He got dinged pretty good. But he’s back in practice and doing well.”
Louisville is off this week, in preparation for a game next week against Georgia Tech at Cardinal Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.