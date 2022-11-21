LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There was no secret about the question people asked about the University of Louisville men’s basketball team before the start of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Monday:
How were the Cards going to defeat No. 9 Arkansas in a tiny, boisterous gymnasium in Hawaii when they could not handle Bellarmine, Wright State or Appalachian State at the KFC Yum! Center?
They weren’t. Not by checking over and out during the final 15 minutes of an 80-54 defeat.
"I feel like in the second half we kind of just gave up," U of L freshman Kamari Lands said. "We just let them do whatever they wanted and we weren't tough."
For 25 minutes, Kenny Payne’s team played as well as it has this season. They shared the ball. They guarded. They forced turnovers. Although the Cards never led, they were within five points with with 1 1/2 minutes left in the first half and only down eight at halftime. For a team that lost an exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne and is leaking confidence, that was progress.
Even after the Razorbacks moved ahead by 11 in the second half, Louisville found energy from its bench. Back-to-back baskets by JJ Traynor pushed the Cards within five points — 43-38 with 14:26 left.
And then that Louisville team disappeared.
They threw the ball away. They didn’t get back on defense. They stopped blocking out. They looked overwhelmed and intimidated as Arkansas pushed Louisville to 0-4.
And they were overwhelmed and intimidated. Arkansas outscored Louisville 26-4 over the next 10 minutes. Dunk. After dunk. After dunk. After dunk. The program formerly known as the Doctors of Dunkenstein got dunked off the island.
The stat sheet credited the Hogs with 11 dunks and eight layups for the night.
"They kept the pressure," Payne said. "They kept competing. They kept the energy intense and brought it more. And we just phased out.
"I thought they out-competed us. They wanted it more. But that's what great teams do. There's a reason they're No. 10 in the country and they showed it."
The 15 bad minutes wiped away any joy from the Cards’ first 25 minutes. It made you forget Lands played his first solid game, scoring 13 points. It erased the contributions of Traynor who had nine points off the bench.
Lands and Traynor could not carry a team that made 16 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.
“I would say just being confident,” Traynor said. “When you're not confident that's when turnovers come. So I feel like as a team that's something we try to work on and stay confident and be strong with the ball. It's just something we got to work on.”
“They play a great defense the whole time,” Lands said. “Just like coach said, they're great athletes, great team. And they just kept the pressure on us all game. Respect to them for playing the defense they did.”
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said his team's defensive game plan was to make U of L point guard El Ellis drive the ball, instead of giving him jump shots. The plan was to limit Ellis to less than 12 points.
The plan worked. Ellis finished with 11 points as he missed 12 of 16 shots with 7 turnovers and 2 assists. As a team the Cardinals were credited with 4 assists and 22 turnovers. It was the fourth straight game Louisville has made more turnovers than it forced.
The Cards also got only two field goals from their starting front-court. Jae'Lyn Withers, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Sydney Curry were a combined 2 for 8 in 67 minutes. Starting guard Mike James also failed to make a field goal.
Arkansas freshman Anthony Black dominated Louisville, scoring 26 points with six rebounds. He made 9 of 11 shots, including three from distance.
Louisville returns to the Lahaina Civic Center Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. for a game against No. 21 Texas Tech in the loser’s bracket. The Red Raiders lost to No. 10 Creighton, 76-65. The game will air on ESPN2.
