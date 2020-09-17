LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is one more week for the Atlantic Coast Conference to dominate the spotlight in college football.
By Sept. 26, everybody in the Southeastern and Big 12 conferences will be blocking and tackling, too. There are reports the Big Ten announced something about its future this week, too. But it could always change its mind.
But that’s for next week. This week, a dozen ACC teams will play in a card that features four league games.
As promised last week, Against The Spread has returned to its seven-game demands.
As proven every week, picking winners isn’t easy on your ego or pocketbook. In Week 1, only one member of the WDRB Sports staff — Annice McEwan — had more winners than losers.
Back to the grind.
1. Miami at Louisville (-2 1/2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ABC, Cardinal Stadium.
Louisville believes it can claim one spot in the ACC Championship game. So does Miami. Because I don’t know anybody comfortable picking against Clemson at the top of the league, the Hurricanes and Cardinals will play to put the other in a hole ... Miami QB D’Eriq King extended his NCAA record of 16 straight games with at least one rushing and one passing TD last week when the Hurricanes defeated UAB ... King has replaced Jarren Williams, who threw six TD passes when Miami beat U of L, 52-27, last November ... Miami was 6-7 against the spread last season, while Louisville was 7-5-1.
Eric Crawford: Miami 35, Louisville 31
Annice McEwan: Louisville 49, Miami 35
Aaron Matas: Miami 38, Louisville 34
Tom Lane: Louisville 24, Miami 20
John Lewis: Louisville 21, Miami 14
Rick Bozich: Louisville 28, Miami 24
Ruby: Miami
2. Liberty at Western Kentucky (-14), Saturday, noon, ESPNU, Houchens Smith Stadium; Bowling Green, Ky.
The Hilltoppers showed potential in a 35-21 loss at Louisville, while Liberty will play its season opener for second-year coach Hugh Freeze ... Liberty returns only nine starters from a team that finished 8-5 last season while defeating New Mexico State twice ... The Flames went 7-6 against the spread last season, while the Hilltoppers were 8-5.
Eric Crawford: WKU 28, Liberty 10.
Annice McEwan: WKU 24, Liberty 21.
Aaron Matas: WKU 24, Liberty 14.
Tom Lane: WKU 21, Liberty 10.
John Lewis: WKU 30, Liberty 7.
Rick Bozich: WKU 28, Liberty 20.
Ruby: Liberty
3. Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-21 1/2), Saturday, noon, ACC Network, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.
The Panthers have won 15 of the last 18 in this series ... Pitt limited FCS opponent Austin Peay to 137 yards and less than 2.5 yards per play in a 55-0 victory ... The Orange have switched to a 3-3-5 defense this season and trailed North Carolina 10-6 after three quarters before losing 31-6 in Chapel Hill last week ... Pitt was 7-6 against the spread last season, while Syracuse was 4-8.
Eric Crawford: Pitt 38, Syracuse 10.
Annice McEwan: Pitt 37, Syracuse 14.
Aaron Matas: Pitt 42, Syracuse 20.
Tom Lane: Pitt 28, Syracuse 13.
John Lewis: Pitt 27, Syracuse 7.
Rick Bozich: Pitt 29, Syracuse 12.
Ruby: Syracuse.
4. Boston College at Duke (-4 1/2), Saturday, noon, regional sports network; Wallace Wade Stadium; Durham, N.C.
Duke has won its last eight home openers, but the last time the Blue Devils played an ACC opponent in their home opener, they were defeated 45-0 by Virginia Tech in 2005 ... Chase Brice, Duke’s transfer quarterback, threw for 259 yards at Notre Dame last week ... BC will play its first game under new coach Jeff Hafley, the former defensive coordinator at Ohio State ... BC was 7-6 against the line last season while Duke was 6-6.
Eric Crawford: Duke 28, Boston College 24.
Annice McEwan: Duke 21, Boston College 14
Aaron Matas: Boston College 31, Duke 30.
Tom Lane: Boston College 20, Duke 17.
John Lewis: Duke 31, Boston College 13.
Rick Bozich: Duke 24, Boston College 21.
Ruby: Duke.
5. South Florida at Notre Dame (-26), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.; USA Network; Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.
After a sluggish state, Notre Dame dispatched Duke, 27-13, in its home opener last week, while South Florida defeated The Citadel, 27-6, in the debut of new coach Jeff Scott ... USF recruited Scott from Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson to replace former U of L head coach Charlie Strong ... USF defeated Notre Dame, 23-20, in 2011, the only time the programs have met ... Notre Dame has won 19 straight home games ... The Irish were 9-3-1 against the spread last season, while USF was 6-6.
Eric Crawford: Notre Dame 35, USF 7.
Annice McEwan: Notre Dame 28, USF 10.
Aaron Matas: Notre Dame 49, USF 10.
Tom Lane: Notre Dame 31, USF 10.
John Lewis: Notre Dame 40, USF 10.
Rick Bozich: Notre Dame 35, USF 14.
Ruby: Notre Dame
6. Wake Forest at North Carolina State (-2 1/2); Saturday, 8 p.m.; ACC Network; Carter-Finley Stadium; Raleigh, N.C.
The home team has won 16 of the last 20 in this series ... Wake opened with a 37-13 home loss to top-ranked Clemson, while this game will be the opener for the Wolfpack ... After finishing 4-8 last season, NC State coach Dave Doeren has edged on to the hot seat, replacing all but one assistant coach over the last two seasons ... The Wolfpack went 2-9-1 against the spread last season, while Wake was 5-8.
Eric Crawford: NC State 24, Wake Forest 21.
Annice McEwan: Wake Forest 30, NC State 21.
Aaron Matas: NC State 24, Wake Forest 20.
Tom Lane: Wake Forest 20, NC State 14.
John Lewis: NC State 21, Wake Forest 14.
Rick Bozich: NC State 24, Wake Forest 10.
Ruby: Wake Forest
7. Tulsa at Oklahoma State (-21 1/2) Saturday, noon; ESPN; Boone Pickens Stadium; Stillwater, Okla.
After a tumultuous off-season that resulted in OSU coach Mike Gundy having to apologize to his players, the Cowboys begin their 16th season with Gundy expecting improvement on their 8-5 record because of all-American halfback Chubba Hubbard and sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders ... Gundy is 4-0 against Tulsa, which has lost seven straight to the Cowboys ... OSU went 10-3 against the spread last season, while Tulsa was 7-5.
Eric Crawford: OSU 35, Tulsa 10.
Annice McEwan: OSU 49, Tulsa 7.
Aaron Matas: OSU 55, Tulsa 21.
Tom Lane: OSU 38, Tulsa 10.
John Lewis: OSU 45, Tulsa 7.
Rick Bozich: OSU 44, Tulsa 14.
Ruby: Tulsa.
Last Week/Season
Annice McEwan 3-2, .600
Eric Crawford; Tom Lane; Aaron Matas; Rick Bozich; Ruby, 2-3, .400.
John Lewis 1-4, .200.
