LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Can anybody catch the unstoppable John Lewis?
I don't think anybody in the WDRB Sports department believed that would the story of our college football Against the Spread picking contest with three weeks to go.
Including John Lewis.
But here we are, with two weekends and conference championship Saturday to go, Mr. Lewis has built a commanding lead of nearly at least $700 on his four hapless challengers.
He is the only one who making (imaginary) money about a month after he let his entire bankroll ride on Louisville beating Virginia without Malik Cunningham.
Let's see if somebody can fix this.
John Lewis
- Week 11 Bankroll: $1,600
- Week 11 Picks: Lost $100. Hit WKU, missed IU and Wisconsin/Iowa
- Week 12 Bankroll: $1,500
Week 12 Picks:
- $100 on Ohio State -27.5 at Maryland, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "I made the mistake of underestimating Ohio State's willingness to score at will last week. I won't do that again this week. Maryland's red zone defense is pretty good, but their passing defense is not-so-good. OSU QB C.J. Stroud could have another Heisman resume game."
- $50 on Troy -14.5 vs. UL-Monroe, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "Troy has been a solid bet ATS all season and no reason to think the Trojans will be unable to cover a two-touchdown margin against an ULM team that just snapped a four-game losing skid with a one-point win over Texas State. Yes, ULM shocked Troy last year when the Trojans were THREE touchdown favorites and that'll be on the minds of Troy Saturday."
- $150 on Georgia at Kentucky OVER 48.5, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "Georgia is a three-touchdown favorite over the home-standing Wildcats, and they may cover, but UK can score, too. The Cats may be especially aggressive after the flop against Vanderbilt last week. We could see a high-scoring game in Lexington, and I like that 48.5."
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 11 Bankroll: $981.06
- Week 11 Picks: Lost $100 three-team parlay on Maryland failing to cover
- Week 12 Bankroll: $881.06
Week 12 Picks:
- $100 Three Leg Parlay to win payout of $708.30
- Nebraska (+10) vs Wisconsin, Saturday, Noon. -110
- Michigan State (-10) vs Indiana, Saturday, Noon. -106
- Georgia @ Kentucky (+22.5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. -110
- "God help me."
Rick Bozich
- Week 11 Bankroll: $800
- Week 11 Picks: Lost $25. Hit Ohio State, missed on Louisville and Notre Dame failing to cover
- Week 12 Bankroll: $775
Week 12 Picks:
- $150 on Michigan State (-10) vs. Indiana, Saturday, Noon.
- "The Hoosiers are playing their third string quarterback, they have not won a game since mid-September and Michigan State has won two straight."
- $50 on UCLA (+2) vs. USC, Saturday, 8 p.m.
- "The Trojans did not look good against Arizona or Cal and now they are without running back Travis Dye for the rest of the season."
- $75 on Minnesota (-2) vs. Iowa, Saturday, 4 p.m.
- "The Gophers have won 3 straight and are 5-1 at home this season. They also still have an outside shot at the Big Ten West title."
Eric Crawford
- Week 11 Bankroll: $725
- Week 11 Picks: Lost $100. Hit Ohio State. Missed TCU and Syracuse
- Week 12 Bankroll: $625
Week 12 Picks:
- $100 on Auburn to cover (-4.5) vs. Western Kentucky, Saturday, 4 p.m.
- "WKU has fashioned a really good season together, but Auburn is at home, coming off a big win over Texas A&M, and should be physically better than a Hilltoppers team stepping up in class."
- $100 on Kentucky to cover (-22.5) vs. Georgia, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "This is probably the one I'll regret. I just have a "Custer's last stand" feel about this game for Kentucky, it's last chance to make a good impression before the rivalry game against Louisville, after a disappointing SEC campaign. Doesn't mean UK will beat Georgia at home, I just think the Wildcats will play better than expected, and Georgia has a big matchup against LSU in 2 weeks."
- $100 on TCU (-2.5) to cover at Baylor, Saturday, Noon.
- "Didn't think TCU got enough respect at Texas, not sure this line is enough at Baylor. I'll ride the Horned Frogs until they falter."
Tom Lane:
- Week 11 Bankroll: $675
- Week 11 Picks: Lost $300 on Indiana, Louisville, LSU failing to cover
- Week 12 Bankroll: $375
Week 12 Picks:
"I've been on such a bad stretch that I am left with but one option: go full John Lewis, who bet it all on Louisville earlier this year when he was in the tank (maybe at Virginia?). The win revived his betting life, and now, he's the guy to catch. I'm putting all of what little I have left ($375) on the Cardinals (-4) against NC State. I'm either still barely alive or I bow out altogether. Thanks for having me."
