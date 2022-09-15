Against the Spread | Is Louisville the underdog play against Florida State on Friday night?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nobody is bankrupt yet.
That's the best thing I can say about the (for entertainment purposes only) performance of the WDRB Sports staff picking college football games against the spread.
I gave everybody an imaginary $1,000 to begin the season. Here we are at Week 3, and nobody has asked for more cash.
Of course, only one of us has made cash: Griffin Gonzalez, who hit a $600 parlay in the opening week and gave back $200 last week.
This week the card is good, not great. There are a pair of games matching Top-25 opponents: No. 12 BYU will visit No. 25 Oregon on Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Oregon, and No. 13 Miami (Florida) travels to No. 24 Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday night.
That game lost a quart of juice after the Aggies burped against Appalachian State. Do better, Jimbo Fisher.
On to the picks. The odds were taken from DraftKings.com at noon Thursday.
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 2 Bankroll: $1,600
- Results: Lost $200 three-game parlay, giving points with Wisconsin to Washington State; taking points with Baylor against BYU and taking Kentucky and points at Florida.
- Week 3 Bankroll: $1,400
Week 3 Picks:
- "I only do three-leg parlays because when they hit, they hit big," Gonzalez said. "I went VERY conservative this week on my picks. After losing two of three last week on the parlay, I felt this was a great opportunity to earn some cash back. After all, we are still playing with house money."
- $300 three-leg parlay:
- Mississippi at Georgia Tech, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: Ole Miss money-line -750.
- "Really don't have much of a reason here," he said. "I just think Georgia Tech is bad and Ole Miss is too hard to stop."
- Oklahoma at Nebraska, Saturday, noon: Oklahoma money-line -410.
- "Part of me understands that I could win more money by taking Oklahoma to cover (probably the safest bet of the weekend)," he said. "But 10.5 is a lot of points in a renewed rivalry game. I'll play it safe and take the Sooners outright."
- Georgia at South Carolina, Saturday, noon — Over 55 total points.
- "Georgia's offense has looked extremely solid and their defense is, well, you know about Georgia's defense," he said. "I like the over and I like South Carolina to lose 45-14. Best of luck to John Lewis in his weekly 'push' betting method."
- Mississippi at Georgia Tech, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: Ole Miss money-line -750.
John Lewis
- Week 2 Bankroll: $1,075
- Results: Won $50 taking Georgia Southern and the points at Nebraska; lost $75 on Auburn/San Jose State over/under; pushed $100 with North Carolina giving points at Georgia State.
- Week 3 Bankroll: $1,050
Week 3 Picks:
- $100 Florida State at Louisville, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Under 57 points. The Cards' defense delivered against UCF.
- $50 on Cincinnati -22 at Miami (Ohio) Saturday, noon. The Bearcats were impressive last week and host Indiana next Saturday.
- $200 on Purdue +1 1/2 at Syracuse, Saturday, noon. The Boilermakers were this close to being 2-0. Syracuse is one of the surprise teams of the season. Give me Jeff Brohm.
Tom Lane
- Week 2 Bankroll: $1,100
- Results: Lost $50 taking Pitt and points against Tennessee; lost $50 taking Boston College and points against Virginia Tech; lost $50 taking Notre Dame and giving points to Marshall.
- Week 3 Bankroll: $950
Week 3 Picks:
- $50 Florida State at Louisville (+2 1/2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- "Cards ride momentum of road win to get even in the ACC and hand FSU another defeat," Lane said.
- $50 Fresno State (+12 1/2) at USC, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
- "Trojans unable to keep up unsustainable turnover margin against Bulldogs and struggle to slow down Fresno run game," Lane said. "USC wins but does not cover."
- $50 Miami (Florida) at Texas A&M, Saturday, 9 p.m. Under 44 1/2 total points.
- "Both have had offensive issues," Lane said. "But both can play D."
Rick Bozich
- Week 2 Bankroll: $925
- Results: Lost $75 with Ohio State giving points to Arkansas State; Won $100 taking Maryland giving points to Charlotte; Pushed over/under Houston/Texas Tech.
- Week 3 Bankroll: $950
Week 3 Picks:
- $100 Oklahoma at Nebraska (+11), Saturday, noon.
- "The wise guys have bet this game down from 14 1/2," Bozich said. "Why? The Sooners are 2-0. Nebraska is 1-2 and just saw its head coach get fired. Mickey Joseph will coach the Cornhuskers Saturday. So why Nebraska? Several reasons. The Huskers are actually two snaps from being 3-0. Both their losses have been by a field goal. They're playing at home. They're likely to be highly motivated. And, truth be told, Jeff Sagarin's power ratings only favor Oklahoma by 4 1/2. Value."
- $50 Tulsa at Kansas State (-14), Saturday, 3 p.m.
- "I'm putting more faith in Sagarin, a former pick-up basketball antagonist of mine from our days at the old HPER building in Bloomington," Bozich said. "His predictor numbers like Kansas State by 19.2. When this line dropped from 14 1/2 to 14, it was time to move. K-State beat South Dakota and Missouri by at least four touchdowns. Chris Klieman is a terrific coach."
- $100 Florida State at Louisville, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Under 57 total points.
- "The Seminoles and Cardinals have played four games and the most total points scored in any of them has been 54 — and that was when FSU beat Duquesne," Bozich said. "The total in Louisville's first pair of games has been 38 and 34. Worth a shot."
Eric Crawford
- Week 2 Bankroll: $1,150
- Results: Lost $300 taking Alabama and giving points to Texas; lost $100 taking UCF giving points to Louisville; pushed $100 taking Houston and points against Texas Tech.
- Week 3 Bankroll: $750
Week 3 Picks:
- $50 Purdue at Syracuse, Saturday, noon, Under 60 points.
- "A couple of coaches known for offense have put up good defensive numbers this year," Crawford said. "Hoping for that to continue."
- $50 California at Notre Dame, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Under 40 1/2 points.
- "Two teams with offensive struggles, but that 40.5 is a low number and will take a shot," Crawford said.
- $50 Florida State at Louisville +2 1/2, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- "I expect another close game at home, but Sagarin gives the Cardinals a slight edge playing in Louisville," Crawford said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.