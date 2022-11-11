LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three more weekends of the college football regular season. One weekend of conference championship games. And then we'll have the answer.
No, I'm not talking about which four teams will play in the college football playoff.
I'm talking about who will win the WDRB Sports Against the Spread contest (and since I'm calling it a contest, I guess I have to come up with a prize). After the opening week, when Griffin Gonzalez crushed a three-team parlay and moved $600 ahead in our imaginary bankrolls, the rest of us have played from behind.
Not any more.
Once deep in last place, John Lewis sits in first place, stretching his lead.
Can Mr. Lewis hold on?
That's what the sharpies in Vegas want to know. Read on.
John Lewis
- Week 10 Bankroll: $1,20
- Week 10 Results: Won $400 on Penn State, Kentucky and South Carolina
- Week 11 Bankroll: $1,600
Week 11 Picks:
- $100 on Indiana (+40 1/2) at Ohio State, Saturday, Noon.
- "IU is in a downward spiral, but a 40-point spread seems like way too much. No way IU has a shot, but Ohio State won't live in the end zone Saturday."
- $50 on Western Kentucky (-13) vs Rice, Saturday, 2 p.m.
- "The Hilltoppers' offense is clicking on all cylinders and could be in for a shootout with a Rice team averaging 30 points per game. WKU is 4-0 ATS the last four games vs. teams with an above .500 record and they'll make it five straight Saturday."
- $75 Over 35 1/2 Iowa-Wisconsin, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "I know it's Big Ten football but both teams are averaging a combined 48 points per game. most of that from Wisconsin. The offenses may not be eye-popping but that O/U seems low to me."
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 10 Bankroll: $1,081.06
- Week 10 Results: Lost $100 on three-game parlay with Wake Forest failing to beat North Carolina State
- Week 11 Bankroll: $981.06
Week 11 Picks: $100 three leg parlay to won total payout of $731.12
- East Carolina (+5) @ Cincinnati (-110), Friday, 7 p.m.
- Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan (ML) (-104). (Northern Illinois won 24-21.)
- Maryland @ Penn State (-10.5) (-105), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Rick Bozich
- Week 10 Bankroll: $600
- Week 10 Results: Won $225 on Kansas, Pitt and Florida State
- Week 11 Bankroll: $825
Week 11 Picks:
- $75 on Ohio State (-40 1/2) vs. Indiana, Saturday, Noon.
- "The Buckeyes are playing for style points with the football playoff committee. The Hoosiers are injured, lacking talent and in disarray. The Buckeyes won by 47 last season — in Bloomington."
- $50 on Louisville (+7) at Clemson, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "The wise guys have bet this number down from close to two touchdowns more than a week ago. The Tigers' QB situation is funky. They've dropped out of the playoff discussion. And they've already clinched their spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. What is Clemson's motivation? Louisville's defense has been legit since Scott Satterfield became more involved."
- $50 on Notre Dame (-15 1/2) vs. Navy, Saturday, Noon, in Baltimore.
- "The Irish have figured it out the last three weeks, beating UNLV, Syracuse and Clemson by an average of more than 20 points. They could be positioned for a letdown after the big win over Clemson but Navy has been smoked by Memphis and Houston."
Eric Crawford
- Week 10 Bankroll: $825
- Week 10 Results: Lost $100, missing on Tennessee/Georgia & Clemson/Notre Dame
- Week 11 Bankroll: $725
Week 11 Picks:
- $100 on Ohio State (-40.5) to cover against Indiana, Saturday, Noon.
- "Ohio State is coming off a less-than-stellar offensive showing on a blustery day at Northwestern. The weather should be fine Saturday in Columbus, and the Buckeyes should be able to name their score in this one."
- $100 on TCU (-7 1/2) to cover at Texas, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- "I'm not sold on TCU as a playoff team, or even on the notion that they can win at Texas. But 7 1/2 seems excessive."
- $100 on Syracuse (+7) to cover against FSU, Saturday, 8 p.m.
- "I'm a sucker for home underdogs. Syracuse has lost three straight and FSU has won in back-to-back blowouts, but I think the Orange right their ship at home this week."
Tom Lane
- Week 10 Bankroll: $825
- Week 10 Results: Lost with Tennessee, North Carolina and Washington
- Week 11 Bankroll: $675
Week 11 Picks: "Things have gotten very bad. 0-for-6 the last two weeks. Here's the first three games that I saw this week. $100 on each. Won't be around much longer."
- Indiana (+40 1/2) at Ohio State, Saturday, Noon.
- Louisville (+7) at Clemson, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Louisiana State (-3 1/2) at Arkansas, Saturday, Noon.
