LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Well, that was embarrassing.
Certainly for me. Not for my sidekicks, Tom Lane and Eric Crawford. They built their (imaginary) bankrolls with their three bets on Week 1 of the college football season. They picked winners.
I took a fierce trip down Loser's Lane.
I did not ask them for their secrets. But I should have.
I did re-read the two chapters about sports betting that Kentuckian Billy Walters, the king of sports betting, wrote in his best-selling book, "Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk."
Walters shared several excellent tips: You will lose. When you do lose, don't try to get your money back as quickly as possible. Study data from reputable analytics sources. Use their numbers instead of wagering on emotion or what you think you see.
So I stuck my nose in the middle of Jeff Sagarin's latest predictor ratings and looked for gaps between what Sagarin's numbers predict and the point spreads. That's how I settled on my three picks.
Can't do any worse than losing a quarter of my bankroll.
Onward to Week 2.
Tom Lane
Opening Bankroll: $2,000
Current Bankroll: $2,600
Last Week: 3-0, hitting Colorado, Western Kentucky and Miami (Florida)
Week 2:
- $100 on Colorado (-3) vs. Nebraska, Saturday at Noon.
- "I'm riding with Deion Sanders."
- $100 on over 55 points for Texas at Alabama, Saturday, 7 p.m.
- "Both offenses make big plays."
- $100 on Oregon (-6 1/2) at Texas Tech, Saturday, 7 p.m.
- "Ducks won't score 81 (like last week), but they'll score enough to cover at Lubbock."
Eric Crawford
Opening Bankroll: $2,000
Current Bankroll: $2,100
Last Week: 2-1. Hit Georgia Tech and TCU, lost Middle Tennessee.
Week 2:
- $100 on Norte Dame (-7 1/2) at North Carolina State, Saturday, Noon.
- "I wasn't too impressed with N.C. State's opening win over UConn, and (ND quarterback) Sam Hartman has experience against the Wolfpack.
- $100 on California (6 1/2) vs. Auburn, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
- "I'm taking Cal +6.5 at home against Auburn. The Pac 12 is playing for pride. So is the ACC, for that matter."
- $100 on Vanderbilt (10 1/2) at Wake Forest, Saturday, 11 a.m.
- "Wake wasn't that impressive against Elon, and Vanderbilt doesn't deserve to be a double-digit dog here."
Rick Bozich
Opening Bankroll: $2,000
Current Bankroll: $1,575
Last Week: 0-3. Lost on Ohio State, North Carolina State and South Carolina.
Week 2:
- $75 on Western Michigan (+24) at Syracuse, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "Sagarin says the Orange should be favored but only by 14. I say the Broncos came within 24 of Michigan State and Pitt last season."
- $75 on California (+6 1/2) vs. Auburn, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
- "Sagarin likes Auburn, but by only 1 point, not 6 1/2. The Tigers are making the trip to the West Coast and SEC burped away from home last week."
- $75 on Rutgers (-9) vs. Temple, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- "Sagarin likes the Scarlet Knights by 13 1/2 — and Rutgers' Greg Schiano has recruited well the last two season and he's a solid coach."
