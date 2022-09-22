LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thank you for continuing to read.
Let me say that one more time: Thank you for continuing to read.
We are going to do better. Hey, we can't do worse than we did last week picking games and results against the spread.
Griffin Gonzalez pushed his three-team parlay last week, and that was the highlight of how the WDRB Sports staff performed in the world of college football predictions.
Tom Lane went 1/3. John Lewis whiffed. Eric Crawford whiffed. I whiffed after listening to at least three betting podcast, trusting Jeff Sagarin's computer numbers and reading The Athletic, Sports Illustrated and CBSSports.
Hey, it's only (imaginary) money. And none of us have bust — yet.
On to Week 4 — all lines courtesy of DraftKings as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 3 Bankroll: $1,400
- Results: Pushed a three-game parlay because of the Georgia-South Carolina Over/Under total
- Week 4 Bankroll: $1,400
Week 4 Picks:
- "Three Leg Parlay would make a great band name," Gonzalez said.
- Three-leg parlay $200 ( total payout $1336.36)
- Maryland at Michigan (-17), Saturday, noon.
- "I'm buying the Michigan hype. I really think they are that good and I really think Maryland's defense is that bad. Michigan wins by 21+."
- Maryland at Michigan (-17), Saturday, noon.
- Indiana (+17) at Cincinnati, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "While Michigan is surely 17 points better than Maryland, I cannot say the same about Cincinnati. Indiana is 3-0 looking to make a statement in Ohio. While I don't believe they win, I don't think the Bearcats can beat them by 17."
- Notre Dame at North Carolina (moneyline) ( -120), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "Yeah, the Irish are not good. Not as bad as a LSU but still not good. Carolina wins it at home and Griffin extends his lead amongst the others by even more."
Tom Lane
- Week 3 Bankroll: $950
- Results: Lost $50 on Louisville taking points against Florida State; lost $50 on Fresno State taking points against USC; Won $50 on Miami/Texas A&M over/under.
- Week 4 Bankroll: $900
Week 4 Picks:
- $50 on Arkansas vs Texas A&M, taking Under 48 1/2 points, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "Only winner I had last week was the under with A&M. I'm hoping their defense and struggling offense give me another low score."
- $50 on Michigan State +2 vs Minnesota, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "State bounces back at home to win outright against Gophers."
- $50 Washington State +6.5 vs Oregon, Saturday 4 p.m.
- "The Ducks come down a bit after big win over BYU. State keeps it close at home."
John Lewis
- Week 3 Bankroll: $1,050
- Results: Lost $100 on U of L/Florida State Over/Under; Lost $50 on Cincinnati giving points to Miami; Lost $200 on Purdue taking points against Syracuse.
- Week 4 Bankroll: $700
Week 4 Picks:
- $100 on Marshall (-3) at Troy, Saturday, 7 p.m.
- "The Thundering Herd are in a tough spot, playing their third straight road game after beating Notre Dame and losing to Bowling Green."
- $100 on Ohio State (-19) vs. Wisconsin, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- "After failing to cover the first two weekends, the Bucks pummeled Toledo last Saturday."
- $200 on over 45 points for Toledo at San Diego State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "These two teams have averaged a combined 59.4 points the first three weeks."
Rick Bozich
- Week 3 Bankroll: $950
- Results: Lost $100 taking Under Louisville-FSU; Lost $100 taking Nebraska and points against Oklahoma; Lost $50 taking Kansas State giving points to Tulane.
- Week 4 Bankroll: $700
Week 4 Picks"
- $50 on Kansas (-7 1/2) vs. Duke, Saturday, noon.
- "This should be a Final Four basketball game. Instead, it is a match-up of surprising 3-0 upstarts. The Jayhawks' road wins over West Virginia and Houston are more impressive than Duke winning at Northwestern, which lost to Southern Illinois, last week, deflating the entire Medill Journalism School mafia.
- $50 on Utah (-15 1/2) at Arizona State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
- "The Utes dropped off the national radar with their opening loss at Florida so they need to win as many style points as possible. The Sun Devils are in total disarray, firing coach Herm Edwards last week. His team was already drained of talent by a string of transfers as well as an NCAA investigation."
- $50 on James Madison (+7) at Appalachian State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- "The Mountaineers are 2-1 and all three of their games have been decided by 4 points or less. James Madison is making its debut in the Sun Belt Conference after playing in the FCS playoffs eight straight seasons and had an off week after outscoring its first two opponents 107-14. After playing North Carolina to the wire and winning at A&M, playing James Madison doesn't figure to get the adrenaline flowing for App State."
Eric Crawford
- Week 3 Bankroll: $750
- Results: Lost $50 taking under on Purdue-Syracuse; Lost $50 taking under on California-Notre Dame; Lost $50 with Louisville taking points against FSU.
- Week 4 Bankroll: $600
Week 4 Picks:
- $50 on Cincinnati to cover the 17-point spread against Indiana.
- "The Hoosiers' 3-0 is a bit shaky. They probably should've lost against Illinois and WKU but found a way to win at home. They beat Idaho by less than 2 TDs. They go on the road for this one, and Cincinnati needs to make a statement win after losing to Arkansas in the opener and wobbling against Miami last week. They need a big win."
- $50 on Iowa and Rutgers to beat the over-under of 34.
- "What? 34 points? Even these teams can combine for more than that. Right?"
- $50 on James Madison and App State beating the over-under of 58.
- "These are two good offensive teams and App State is coming off a shootout, Hail Mary win."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.