Against The Spread | Week 9: Change atop the leaderboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several weeks ago, one thing was clear as the WDRB Sports staff picked college football games against the spread:
John Lewis was on the brink of tapping out.
His imaginary bank account was down from $1,000 to $450 — and he bet it all on the Louisville Cardinals as a 3-point favorite at Virginia.
Wahoowa.
Reserve quarterback Brock Domann turned the Cards’ season around — and he also turned around the shape of our contest.
Guess who’s been hot the last three weeks? The unflappable Mr. Lewis, who overtook the Prince of Parlays — Griffin Gonzalez — atop the competition, with Tom Lane quietly sliding into contention.
As for bottom of the pile, well, it’s lonely down there, fellas.
On to our selections for Week 9:
John Lewis
- Week 8 Bankroll: $1,150
- Week 8 Results: Hit Rutgers over Indiana and Georgia Southern over Old Dominion but lost $100 when FIU upset Charlotte.
- Week 9 Bankroll: $1,200.
Week 9 Selections:
- $100 North Texas (+10) at. Western Kentucky, Saturday 3:30 p.m.
- "This is a big one for WKU, which faces a North Texas team coming off a loss AND looking for bowl eligibility. I think WKU wins this one, but feels like a 10-point margin is a lot for a team trying to secure a berth in not just the post-season but also the CUSA title game."
- $150 Kentucky (+12) at Tennessee, Saturday, 7 p.m.
- "Give me another road underdog in this one. Tennessee is the real deal, but are the Vols truly TWO touchdowns better than a UK defense that is 12th in the country? Yes, Tennessee has the NCAA's top offense, but something has to give...and I don't think it's UK losing by 12."
- $100 South Carolina (-4) vs. Missouri, Saturday, 4 p.m.
- "It's homecoming for the Gamecocks, who have won four straight and are looking to beat Missouri for the first time since 2018. The four-point spread (which opened around 6.5) seems to be a gimme. I'll take South Carolina all day against a team with 3 wins, one of them being Vanderbilt."
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 8 Bankroll: $1,306.06
- Week 8 Results: Lost $150 parlay when Louisville defeated Pittsburgh.
- Week 9 Bankroll: $1,156.06
Week 9 Selections:
“This will be the week I give up on this beat,” Gonzalez said.
$75 to win $445.22
- Penn State (+14 1/2) vs Ohio State (-106), Saturday, noon.
- Oklahoma State (+1 1/2) at Kansas State (-115), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Kentucky (+12) at Tennessee (-110), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Tom Lane
- Week 8 Bankroll: $1,000
- Week 8 Results: Hit Syracuse (Clemson); Oklahoma State (Texas) but lost UCLA (Oregon).
- Week 9 Bankroll: $1,050.
Week 9 Selections:
“Going to get a little nutty this week and up the ante just a bit,” Lane said. “Moving up from my $50 bets per game to $75 per game. Feeling some slight dogs again."
- $75 on Iowa State (+1) vs Oklahoma, Saturday, noon.
- $75 on Auburn (+3 1/2) vs Arkansas, Saturday, noon.
- $75 on Oklahoma State (+1 1/2) at Kansas State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Eric Crawford
- Week 8 Bankroll: $975
- Week 8 Results: Hit Syracuse (Clemson) but lost Iowa (Ohio State) and Ole Miss (LSU).
- Week 9 Bankroll: $900.
Week 9 Selections:
- $75 on Ohio State (-14 1/2) at. Penn State, Saturday, noon.
- “The Buckeyes are for real,” Crawford said. “I’m not sure Penn State is.
- $75 on Kentucky (-12) at Tennessee, Saturday, 7 p.m.
- “I'm not sure what Kentucky team shows up, but I'm betting they figured something out against Mississippi State,” Crawford said. “And Tennessee has been riding awfully high. Don't know if UK wins, but I think it covers.”
- $75 on Wake Forest (-3 1/2) at Louisville, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- “This is not a knock at Louisville, but if Wake is really No. 10, it's underestimated here,” Crawford said.
Rick Bozich
- Week 8 Bankroll: $615
- Week 8 Results: Hit Rutgers (IU) and Baylor (Kansas) but lost Clemson (Syracuse)
- Week 9 Bankroll: $700.
Week 9 Selections:
- $75 on Oklahoma State (+1 1/2) at Kansas State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- “If I have learned anything this season it is that Mike Gundy is consistently an excellent pick as an underdog,” Bozich said.
- $75 on South Carolina (-4) vs. Missouri, Saturday, 4 p.m.
- “If you have any faith in Jeff Sagarin’s computer power formula, and I do, this looks like a bad line,” Bozich said. “His formula that gives weight to more recent games, likes the Gamecocks by 10 1/2. Pounce.”
- $50 on Michigan State (+23) at Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- “I know Michigan State is very bad,” Bozich said. “I also know Michigan wants to make a statement with the first national playoff rankings due next week. But the Wolverines have beaten the Spartans by 23 or more one time since 2002. Too many points for a rivalry game.”
