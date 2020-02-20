LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Media has renewed its role as the local TV partner of Louisville City FC ahead of the 2020 United Soccer League season.
Every Louisville City match will be televised, with 28 of 34 being broadcast on WBKI starting with the March 7 season opener at North Carolina. Four matches (April 17, April 29, Aug. 19 and Sept. 4) will air on MY58tv.
"We are excited our fans will be able to follow our games on the road and at home on WDRB stations," Louisville City FC President Brad Estes said in a news release. "We feel an incredible amount of excitement around the city as we prepare to open our new stadium and having a broadcast partner who can provide access to our growing fan base was crucial."
Fans will also have the option to stream 32 of the 34 regular-season matches on their mobile devices, ROKU, Apple TV or Fire TV via the free WDRB NOW app.
"This is an exciting time for both Louisville City FC and WDRB Media,” said Dale Woods, WDRB president and general manager in a news release. "Expansion is the theme for 2020 with the new state-of-the-art stadium for fans to experience, as well as televised games and adding live streaming for all 32 games on the WDRB NOW Digital App. This gives our fans the flexibility to be able to watch each game this season live in stadium, on the big screen or on the go by phone."
Louisville City FC will have two matches televised on ESPN, including an April 11 contest against Birmingham Legion FC that will serve as the official opener of the new $65 million Lynn Family Stadium.
