LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beer will be sold at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during Indiana University men's and women's basketball games this season.
According to a news release, the new concession option will debut at Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7. Beer was first offered at Hoosier football games in 2019, followed by baseball and softball last spring. Men's and women's soccer matches also offer beer.
"We continue to receive very positive feedback about our decision to introduce this option at a number of our other home sporting events, which makes this decision a logical next step in our ongoing efforts to improve the experience for our passionate Hoosier fans," said Scott Dolson, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at IU.
IU said every purchaser of beer who appears to be younger than 50 will be required to present a valid ID to confirm they're over 21 years or older. Only two beers are allowed per transaction.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.