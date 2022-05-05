LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's just after 5 o'clock in the morning, and if you're slowly rolling through the stable area at Churchill Downs, easing toward the racetrack itself, and you're lucky enough to find just the right parking spot in the grass along the fence, when you shut off your engine and look up, you'll see D. Wayne Lukas on his pony, walking onto the track before the first sunlight.
Lukas is 86 years old. And the rest of us are slackers.
Once they make a museum exhibit for you, it usually means you've done everything career-wise that you're expected to do. But here is Lukas. He's no museum piece. A while back, they gave him the Eclipse Award of Merit, basically the industry's lifetime achievement award. He told the younger trainers in the crowd he wasn't finished yet. He was still coming for them.
That was nine years ago. This week, he has a colt running in the Kentucky Derby, Ethereal Road. A nice colt, but Lukas, having trained four Derby winners, is realistic. He's glad to get the owners into this position. He also has an Oaks filly, Secret Oath. He's also trained four Oaks winners, a filly who won the Derby and a couple of others that ran in it. His eyes light up a little when talking about Secret Oath.
She hits the track with Lukas' first training set in the morning just after 5. And Lukas is there to watch her. His assistants, as always, are buzzing. His wife, Laurie, is also on horseback.
The Lukases live in a log cabin about 25 minutes from Churchill Downs. They get up a little after 3 in the morning, get cleaned up, have coffee and get to the track around 4:20 or 4:30. Some trainers watch their horses work from a training stand or somewhere on the track, on foot. Lukas likes to be in the saddle. When he travels, say to the Preakness, and doesn’t have a saddle horse to get on, he says he doesn't feel right.
This is how he has done it for decades. He doesn't have as many horses in training as he did in his heyday. He now trains around 30. But the process is the same. The insistence on routine hasn't wavered. The dedication hasn't changed, even if the ponies have.
"This one's relatively new," Lukas said. "I used to play cowboy more than I do now. Now I'm old and I want an old one. I'm slow and I want a slow one. This one's named Boomer, and we have another one called Rip and another one called Scotch. We try to ride really good horses. I think that comes from my quarter-horse background. I was in the quarter horse business and my wife is very prominent in the quarter horse business so it's almost imperative that we ride good-looking horses that my cowboy friends can't criticize when they see it on TV."
Racing is all about bloodlines. And Lukas has built the greatest training tree in the history of his sport. Of the 20 colts who were entered in the Kentucky Derby, 7 have training ties to Lukas, either through him, his former assistants, or former assistants to them.
He created the modern training operation, with branches at multiple tracks, horses flying around the nation. He demanded excellence, from the hay and barn conditions to the qualifications of his assistants. He had to have the best. He had a private plane and a Rolls Royce.
They called him "D. Wayne off the plane."
But those days are long gone. He's just as happy today that his racing operation can fit into a single barn at Churchill. After he won the Preakness with Oxbow at age 77, he rode with the horse from Baltimore to New York. When he got to Belmont, he joked with reporters, "Now, I'm the old man off the van."
He always could turn a phrase. Lately, he's done it on behalf of the sport. He's frequently asked about issues facing the game. He was outspoken years back when a string of high-profile drug infractions shook confidence in racing. Now, with his friend Bob Baffert suspended by the state of Kentucky for 90 days and Churchill Downs for two years over the presence of betamethasone in 2021 Derby first-place finisher Medina Spirit, he said the longer suspension is an overreaction, but that he advised his fellow trainer to accept the state suspension and move on instead of fighting it and knocking himself out of the Preakness and Belmont.
"This horse was not enhanced in his performance," Lukas said. "He had a therapeutic drug that was very, very slight."
That Lukas would settle into a role of horse racing's elder statesman and an ambassador for the sport is little surprise. Live long enough, ease gracefully into the success you've built, and it's bound to happen.
But lately, his talking points aren't limited to horses. You might find a page or two with some poetry lying around his barn or his home. Lukas' poetry. A while back, a reporter saw a poem he'd written to his wife. The last line: “So beautiful girl, smile and walk a little slower when you walk by me.”
Great. So now the guy can write. And there's this, from an appreciation of the love of dogs.
“He put his head on my lap this early morning as if to say / if you’ll open your heart and mind I’ll show you the unconditional way."
"That's a side of me that most people wouldn't expect," Lukas said. "Most people that know me thought I was too intense and impersonal to maybe sit down and write a romantic poem to my wife. But the thing about it is when I'm alone, reflective, maybe at this age, although I always did do a little of that, I get some feelings that I jot down and they've been well accepted. . . . Most of my friends, even close friends, didn't know that about me."
But don't get the idea that even if Lukas has a certain mellowing with age that he's any less competitive. He still cuts an impressive figure in his mornings on horseback, and that's by design.
"You got to intimidate them," Lukas said of his young competitors. "Yeah, keep them intimidated. Don't ever let them feel that you're weakening. I don't want these young guys to think for one second that I'm getting tired. I want to kick their ass every day and they know it."
With Ethereal Road, Lukas knows it would take a "step up" to reach contention.
"I've been around long enough, seen enough of them not to have any grandiose ideas," Lukas said. "We've got to move up. But I feel like he's probably competitive with most of them."
With Secret Oath, he has a filly for whom his confidence is no secret. He ran her against the boys in the Arkansas Derby, not to get a shot at the Kentucky Derby, but because he thought she might well be better than they were – and because he might yet run her in the Preakness with a big performance in the Oaks.
He knows something about fillies. He won the Derby with Winning Colors in 1988, one of only three fillies to win the Derby. He also ran fillies Serena's Song and Althea in the Derby, and he's one Oaks win away from tying the legendary Woody Stephens for the record.
"I've been 41 years here or something, and I think it's the best Oaks I've seen, and I won four of them," Lukas said. "This is the toughest Oaks I've seen. It could be as interesting or more interesting, and as competitive as the Derby itself. . . . We had no intention of running her in the Derby, mile and a quarter, 20-horse field. We were running for $1.25 million, and that in itself was the incentive. Even if she had won the Arkansas Derby, we would not be in the Kentucky Derby. She had three questionable rides. She was good enough to overcome two of them, and the third one jumped up and bit us. She didn't have a smooth spring. ...
"But this is a very, very talented filly," Lukas added. "You have to be careful here. I know five other guys on the backside here that got good ones too. ... I love her. I love her efficiency and motion. The way she gets over the track. She loves this racetrack, that we found out already. She is by a sensational horse in Arrogate. I trained her mother, and I trained her grandmother and I know they could run. So it's kind of a Hollywood script in a lot of ways, an old man still trying to make it."
Lukas' competitors know that he's serious, and not to be overlooked. He doesn't train the numbers of horses he used to -- but give him a good one and he knows what to do with it. That's one reason Bob Baffert entrusted some of his horses to Lukas during the schedule crunch caused by COVID-19.
And they should know, Lukas, behind his aviator sunglasses and in his cowboy hat, still has a bit of Hollywood left in him.
Maybe he'll capture a bit more hardware for the Derby Museum this weekend.
"Reality sets in when I creak and moan and try to get out of bed in the morning," Lukas said to WDRB's Sterling Riggs at the end of a nearly 30-minute interview in his barn office at Churchill. "I don't feel old. I'm blessed to be around young people, energetic, successful people like yourself. I thrive off of that. Do you ever notice that if you get three or four older people together, the first thing they start talking about is their health? Always, older people talk about their health, the first subject, how you feel? And then he tells about his operation, she tells about her aches and pains. And I don't want to sit down with those people, because I got some aches and pains. I want to talk about, you know, maybe what the University of Kentucky is going to do next week and a game or the Louisville football team and is that quarterback any good? I mean, I want to be around young people. And I think it keeps me young and I keep my staff young."
A stanza from a Lukas poem sums up the home stretch.
So today I will love each and every one as if they were truly mine
as I realize and know I’m running out of time!
Until then, maybe that's not a sunset Lukas' is riding into, but another turn in the spotlight.
