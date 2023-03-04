LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This was a recipe for defeat for Kentucky. Point guard Cason Wallace out for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Arkansas. An amped-up Bud Walton Arena crowd. Early foul trouble. Late foul trouble. Oscar Tshiebwe heading to the bench with his fifth foul with 4:53 left.
Instead, Kentucky cooked up one of its saltiest wins of the season, with a side of grit and a smooth-as-butter 37 points from Antonio Reeves. Mark it Kentucky 88, Arkansas 79. Make Kentucky the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, slated to play Friday night at 9:30 p.m.
And put Kentucky squarely into the NCAA Tournament field, just weeks after many thought it was a matter of debate.
WHAT HAPPENED
Kentucky grabbed a short early lead that it held throughout the first half of a game marred by small physical altercations that slowly built as it went on.
Less than 2 minutes into the second half, Arkansas’ Devonte Davis had been fouled twice and called for 2 technical fouls and ejected. Reeves made four straight free throws as part of scoring Kentucky’s first 11 points of the half, pushing Kentucky’s lead to 12.
Arkansas never fully recovered.
BY THE NUMBERS
Arkansas went 2-for-20 on layups. Kentucky defended well around the rim, but Arkansas just had a horrible shooting day. It also missed 12 free throws, and went 7-for-22 from 3-point range.
Kentucky shot 54 percent from the field and outscored Arkansas 17-9 on second-chance points.
Playing without a true point guard, Kentucky turned it over 15 times.
Tshiebwe finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Reeves was brilliant, making 12 of 17 shots from the field and all 11 of his free throws. His 37 points were a career high.
“He played as well as any player I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching at Arkansas,” Razorbacks’ coach Eric Musselman said.
QUOTABLE
Kentucky coach John Calipari: “From this point through the conference tournament, we have to understand how we got to play, fight, execute.”
